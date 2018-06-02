Zulfiqar Ali Khosa joins PTI

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A senior dissident PML-N leader from south Punjab and former Punjab Governor Zulfiqar Ali Khosa and his family members joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday.

Khosa announced his joining of the party during his meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

While addressing a joint press conference at the Khosa’s residence, Imran touched on the controversy regarding withdrawal of the nomination of former bureaucrat Nasir Mahmood Khosa as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister. He said that the PTI’s objective is transparent elections and added that should they had made an ego issue out of a name that had become controversial by sticking with the nomination on a pretext that they proposed it. “It is essential that umpires should be neutral,” he added.

He said earlier they had selected the names with bona fide intentions, after they had felt that these people will conduct transparent elections. However they had to give weight to the people’s reaction after Khosa’s name became controversial. He believed that transparent elections should be the main focus and not the withdrawal of candidates’ names suggested by the PTI.

Imran also stated that the PTI wants the elections to be held on time.

When asked about the recent Supreme Court’s verdict on former Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, he said that his party accepts the decision. However, he added, it should be concerning that a country’s foreign minister is an employee of a foreign company and he is legally bound to work for that company for five days a week. On the occasion, he welcomed Zulfiqar Ali Khosa and his family to the party.

Khosa told the reporters that the PTI chief came to his house along with senior leadership and offered him to join the party. Thus, he expressed full confidence on the leadership of Imran Khan. Giving his reason for leaving the PML-N, he said that he was a part of the Muslim League, which later became an N-League and hence a leaguer like him could not function in that party. “I had left the party when it was in its peak, did not abandon the Sharif family when they were at their weakest point; I always supported them and remained loyal at the time of trouble. When the PML-N head started to accept the Musharraf’s men in the party, I was given a signal that he was no longer wanted in the N-League,” he added.