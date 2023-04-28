Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s granddaughter Fatima Bhutto ties the knot (See Pics)

KARACHI – Fatima Bhutto, the daughter of the late Murtaza Bhutto and granddaughter of former prime PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, got hitched to Graham on Thursday at their family home in the port city of Karachi.

The bride’s brother, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Junior, announced the wedding on social media on Friday, dropping a picture of the newlywed. In a social media post, he said “On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony yesterday at our home, 70 Clifton.”

He further maintained that the Nikkah ceremony was attended by their loved ones at grandfather’s library, a place that means a lot to my dear sister. “Due to the difficult circumstances felt by our fellow countrymen and women, we all felt it would be inappropriate to celebrate lavishly,” sharing the rationale why the country’s influential family opts simple ceremony.

Fatima’s big day was reportedly a private affair that was attended by family and acquaintances.

As fans are waiting for a glimpse of the event, much of the ceremony remained under wraps. The bride and groom also have not shared any snaps about their wedding.

Let it be known that Fatima, who remained critical of mainstream politics, distances herself from the political spotlight, and made her career as a writer and social activist.

She is the author of noted books including a memoir titled Songs of Blood and Sword, The Shadow of the Crescent Moon. Besides the literature work, Fatima also contributed for several noted publications, including The New York Times.