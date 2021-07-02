Zulfi sends defamation notice to Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been served a £100 million defamation notice by former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari.

Bukhari served the notice after the PPP chairman raised objections over reports of the former aide’s alleged visit to Israel.

Criticising the government over the move, Bilawal, in a press conference on June 28, said that the government must “reveal the details of Zulfi Bukhari’s alleged visit to Israel.”

Bukhari, in a tweet, said that after consultations with his legal team, he decided to serve the PPP chairman the defamation notice for his recent “irresponsible remarks”.

“His poor understanding about most things again made him blurt out things fed to him, provoking issues he knows nothing about,” the former aide said.—Staff Reporter