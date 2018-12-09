Zulfi mulls to revamp OPF schools system

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis (SAPM) Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari here Saturday expressed his resolve to bring structural changes in Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) schools system to provide maximum education facilities to the children of Pakistani diaspora working abroad.

“There is a dire need to set up these schools in areas like Gujranwala and Lahore where the families of these expatriates are residing in large number,” he said during annual day ceremony of Islamabad Convent School (ICS). He also revealed that he would constitute a task force comprising heads of leading private schools next-week to seek their suggestions about making the OPF schools more vibrant institutions, besides enrolling the maximum children of overseas Pakistanis. It is to mention here that the 24 schools of OPF were imparting education to about 3,697 children of expatriates, making some 20 percent of total 19,051 students, enrolled by the OPF in all its schools and colleges in current academic calender. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp