Zuckerberg plans to censor his workers

News Desk

Facebook’s Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg recently told his employees that the company plans to clamp down discussions on political and social issues on internal message boards, reports the Wall Street Journal. Facebook has been under fire in recent years for its lax approach to fake news content, state-backed disinformation campaigns, and violent content spread via its platforms. Now, the company’s employees are also speculating whether the world’s biggest social media platform by design increases authoritarian propaganda, misinformation, and hate speech. Zuckerberg was displeased with the fact that staff discussed social issues at work and has outlined potential steps like establishing rules on where these discussions can pop up on the company’s messenger.