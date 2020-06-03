Zuckerberg backs Facebook Trump policy

San Francisco

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has defended his decision not to interfere with posts by US President Donald Trump, US media reported, after the social media giant’s hands-off policy sparked outrage and prompted some employees to quit. Social media platforms have faced calls to moderate the president’s comments, most recently because of the unrest gripping America in the wake of an unarmed black man’s death during arrest as a white policeman knelt on his neck. The row began last week when Zuckerberg said Facebook would not remove or flag Trump’s posts that appeared to encourage violence against those protesting police racism, even as the social media titan Twitter put warning labels on some of the president’s tweets over accuracy issues or the glorification of violence.