Zubyr Soomro appointed Chairman BoD NBP

Finance Minister Asad Umar has appointed Zubyr Soomro as Chairman Board of Directors, National Bank of Pakistan today with immediate effect. Zubyr Soomro is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies and presently is Chairman for Pakistan Microfinance Investment Co. Ltd.

He is also on the board of 7 other companies. In his past career he occupied the position of Chairman for Karachi Stock Exchange, Chairman & President for United Bank Ltd., Chairman at Pakistan Banks’ Association, Chairman at Pakistan Banks’ Association and President at American Business Council. After gaining his BSc (Hons) Degree from London School of Economics in 1970, Zubyr Soomro went on to complete his Masters’ from School of African & Oriental Studies, University of London in 1971. In 1972, Zubyr started his banking career as Relationship Manager for Citibank Pakistan. His major part of career was working for Citibank at various locations in Pakistan, Middle East, Africa and part of Europe.

Zubyr Soomro was moved to Saudi American Bank (SAMBA), an affiliate of Citibank. For SAMBA, he worked for 2 years as Contracting Division Head in Saudi Arabia (1987-1989) and 3 years as General Manager in Turkey (1989-1992). Then, he was positioned at Citibank UK, London as Private Banking Head for UK/Channel Islands covering Middle East and Africa and as Global Market Manager for Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria until 1997. From 1997 to 2000, Zubyr served as President and Chairman of United Bank Limited (UBL) on special appointment by the Prime Minister, with a view to restructure and revive the Bank and to position it for privatization. Under his leadership United Bank Limited was transformed into a vibrant and competitive entity.

In February 2000, he resumed working for Citibank and was appointed as Managing Director and Country Head of Citibank Pakistan from where he retired in March 2008. During his career in banking, Zubyr Soomro has also been associated with relevant industry forums and professional bodies such as Pakistan Banks Association, American Business Council and Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry where he has served as Chairman/President during various terms. In 2008, Zubyr chaired the Task Force on microfinance, established by the Governor of State Bank of Pakistan.

