Zubair’s one year in GH

The office of governor is largely ceremonial yet Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair who just completed one year in office has proved to be more active and agile than his predecessors or contemporaries, showing a path to others what could be done for the welfare and well-being of the countrymen while occupying such an office.

Having a strong background in financial management and experience of working in various national and international organisations, Governor Zubair from day one put his experience in use by holding interactive sessions with business community, inviting their delegations to Governor House, visiting their offices, attending seminars related to economy and explaining the importance of Karachi as a financial hub of Pakistan. During the last one year, he met every trade body a number of times and discussed their problems, proposed solutions and way forward for both businessmen and the government. He also held road shows in different countries including Qatar, UAE, USA and UK to promote and showcase Pakistan. Zubair remained a strong advocate of the province and specially its capital Karachi. Although, economy has been his priority, he also held interactive sessions with political leadership and other stakeholders for betterment of services to people of the province. Being firm believer in dialogue, debate especially on sensitive issues, he has also not been afraid to his express his views publicly on important matters. Similarly, the governor also started a commendable initiative of honouring bright students of public and private sector universities by inviting them to Governor House and presenting them with cash awards and appreciations certificates. Voices were raised when Zubair was elevated from Minister of State for Privatisation to the seat of governor but given his performance, we have no doubt in saying that he proved his worth and also set benchmarks for others to follow. We expect that Governor Zubair will continue to work with the same zeal and enthusiasm for promoting image of the country and to bring improvement in the life of the people of Sindh.

