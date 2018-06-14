Zubair urges govt officers to play leading role in election

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday emphasized that it is an important duty of civil servants to ensure holding of elections in transparent, independent and fair means.

Their responsibility does not confine to holding of elections, but expands to formation of a new government, and support and guide it for better deliverance to the country and the people, he said while addressing 23rd Senior Management Course participants, here at National Institute of Manage-ment, said an official statement.

He urged the officers to make immediate and right decisions for the resolution to the public issues as any delay brings more problems.

He said the political government makes policies and it is the civil servants who implant these. With-out expert, experienced and professional officers, it is impossible to better serve the people. NIM Kara-chi had been playing very important role in training and skill development of government officers.

He also acknowledged the role of National School of Public Policy in human resources devel-opment.

Fifty officers of grade 19 and 20 of Federal, Provincial and AJK governments participated in this course.—APP

