Zubair pays tribute to Shaheed Hakim Muhammad Said

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair paid tributes to Shaheed Hakim Muhammad Said and lauded his services in education, medical research and other fields.

Speaking at a ceremony relating to Hamdard’s re-branding and Hakim Said Awards distribution at Mohatta Palace, here on Wednesday, he said Shaheed Hakim Said was a true Pakistani, as he served the nation in different fields with all honesty and dedication.

He said that Hakim Said was an extraordinary medical researcher, scholar, educationist and philanthropist.

Hamdard Foundation’s Chairperson Sadia Rashid was also present on the occasion.

About the services of Hamdard Foundation, the Governor said the sapling of Hamdard planted by Hakim Said has now become a tree and serving the humanity not only in Pakistan and but also in other parts of the world.

The Governor also praised the distribution of awards named after Hakim Said for the acknowledgment of his prominent services.

He also appreciated Hakim Said’s daughter for successfully carrying forward the mission of his father.—APP

