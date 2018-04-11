Zubair Motiwala lauds PM efforts

Our Correspondent

Karachi

The Chairman Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PAJCCI), Zubair Motiwala acknowledged Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for his efforts to ease strained relations between the two countries and revive a push for peace talks.

Motiwala established that at this time of deteriorating relationship and growing mistrust, the recent visit of the Prime Minister to Afghanistan can be termed as significantly instrumental for strengthening the historical ties between the two nations.

Chairman PAJCCI strongly welcomed the announcements of Honorable Shahid Khaqan Abbasi made during the visit, which also satisfies the manifesto of PAJCCI and are in alignment with the PAJCCI’s proposals recently presented during Af-Pak Regional Connectivity Forum in Islamabad. The four significant declarations included that economic connectivity between the two countries will not be impacted by the political whims and security imperatives, abrupt border closures would be avoided, initiation of pending table-talks especially holding of APTTCA and JEC meetings and waiver of the Regulatory Duties only for Afghan exports to Pakistan that were imposed in October 2017. Additionally, H.E. Prime Minister as a goodwill gesture also gifted 40,000 MT wheat to Afghanistan.