Zubair foresees 2018 as a fulfilling year for Pakistan

Karachi

Pakistan in the year 2018 will continue to maintain its pace of development and financial well being coupled with equal opportunities for progression for all its people, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Monday.

Talking to media at a reception hosted in his honour by known industrialist Arif Habib, he said restoration of law and order situation along with end to energy crisis have created all the openings to achieve the ambitious goals of prosperity set by the PML-N government.

“Achievements being made under CPEC will further expedite the tempo of national development whereas increase in foreign investments will eliminate unemployment and poverty for good,” he said. The reception was also attended by Sufyan Zubeiri, Managing Director, Department of Global Equity Distribution, Bank of America, Dr. Isharat Hssain, Naheed Memon, Ahsan ul Haq and other notable members from the corporate sector functional in the country.

The Sindh Governor said situation in the country was largely bad in 2013 as economic activities were almost suspended mainly due to energy crisis that accelerated price hike, unemployment and poverty.

“Conditions are different presently as the PML-N since assuming power has managed to bring about the needed change and consequent stability,” he said acknowledging that contribution made by associated stakeholders played a crucial role in the achievements made during past four years.

Muhammad Zubair said the PML-N government through its pragmatic policies has been able to attract foreign investment and there is every possibility that the country during the next 10 years will enter into a golden era of prosperity and development. The Sindh Governor said equal attention is also being paid towards social uplift of the masses and health cards have been distributed among masses to help them provide with quality treatment facilities for a wide range of ailments.

In context of Karachi, he said a series of projects worth Rs.75 billion are underway in the commercial hub of the country and that with their completion problems faced by citizens with regard to water and sanitation, transportation, updated infrastructure and so-forth will be addressed.

“Focus is to promote the concept of welfare state,” emphasized Governor Muhammad Zubair reiterating that all the political parties are being taken on board in the larger interest of the masses.

He said, to sensitize foreign investors about the available opportunities in Pakistan, a series of road shows have also been conducted in USA, UK, Dubai, Doha etc that produced desired results. On the occasion the representative of Bank of America discussed the performance of the bank and also the corporate polices adopted by the US government.—APP