Zubair felicitates newly elected office bearers of KPC

The Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Sunday felicitated the newly elected office bearers of the Karachi Press Club (KPC). The KPC annual elections for the years 2018 were held at its premises on Saturday.

In a felicitation message, the Governor said that the members of the KPC have reposed their confidence in Ahmed Khan Malik (President) and Maqsood Yousfi (Secretary) and other office bearers of the Club. Zubair hoped that the newly elected office bearers would do their best to serve the members of the KPC.—APP

