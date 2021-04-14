Zubair engages in Twitter spat with brother Asad Umar over ‘simple economics’

By
Web desk
-
19

KARACHI – PML-N leader and former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair engaged in a online spat with his brother Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Wednesday as the latter shared statistics related to economic growth.

“Car sales up 31% vs last year in first 9 months of this fiscal year. Private sector credit off-take up 34%,” the federal minister said.

“Jul to Feb large scale manufacturing growth up 7.5%. Widespread growth visible while running a current account surplus, which unlike past makes growth sustainable,” he added.

Responding to his tweet, Zubair wrote: “This should all add up to a reasonable growth of around 4-5% but it’s going to be just 1.5% – one of the lowest in our history & lowest in the region”.

“Simple economics hai. Inflation is up,  unemployment up & so is poverty. Economy was growing at 5.8% in 2018 & look what mess now,” he added.

Following the spat, social media users also shared their views with some supporting Zubair and others throwing weight behind the PTI leader.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR