Zubair congratulates newly elected office bearers of FPCCI

Karachi

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Federation of the Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PFCCI).

In a felicitation message here on Sunday, Zubair said that their success is the result of the confidence reposed in them by the majority of the voters.

Governor hoped that office bearers of FPCCI under the leadership of the newly elected president Ghazanfar Baloch, would make every efforts to come up the expectations of the members of the FPCCI.—APP