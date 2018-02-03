Zubair completes one year as Sindh Governor

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has completed one year in office since he took oath as the 32nd Governor of Sindh on February 2, 2017. Revival of economy has been his top priority from day one as he was assigned the task to revive and revamp economy and boost investment opportunities in Sindh, said a press release on Friday.

From the day one, the Sindh Governor started interaction with business community, inviting their delegations to Governor House, visiting their offices, attending seminars related to economy and explaining the importance of Karachi as a financial hub of Pakistan during interviews with newsmen.

During the one year he met every trade body more than once and discussed their problems, proposed solutions and way forward for both businessmen and the government.

He also held road shows in Qatar, UAE, USA and UK to promote and show case of Pakistan. He remained a strong advocate of the province and specially its capital Karachi.

Although, economy has been his priority during last one year, he also held interactive sessions with political leadership and other stakeholders for betterment of services to masses of the province.—APP

