Zubair calls for collective efforts to realize Quaid’s dream

Pakistan Day demands strengthening of democracy: Murad

Staff Reporter

There is need for collective efforts for realizing Father of the nation’s dream of a strong, stable and prosperous Pakistan.

This was stated by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair while talking to the journalists at the Mazar of Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a statement said on Friday.

Earlier, Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair along with Chief Minister Sindh and members of the provincial cabinet visited mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam and laid floral wreath and offered fateha at the mazar on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

The Governor Sindh congratulating the nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day, said that today is an important day of the history of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan was created after the great struggle and sacrifices, the prevailing situation of the country demand for the solidarity and unity of the whole nation.

He said “we all should work for promoting democracy, stability, unity and complete eradication of terrorism from the country”. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the spirit and unity of March 23, 1940 was unprecedented and now the time has come again to demonstrate same kind of spirit and unity to steer the country out of different challenges.

This he said while talking to media just after laying floral wreath at the Mazar of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah along with his cabinet members on the occasion of Pakistan Day on Friday.

He said that March 23, 1940 was a historic day as Pakistan Resolution was passed. The resolution set a direction for creation of Pakistan and ultimately the goal was achieved with an organized struggle led by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Murad Ali Shah said that since independence the nation has seen various ups and downs but the worst episode and challenge was of emergence of terrorism. The nation stood against terrorists bravely and demonstrated unprecedented spirit of unity and finally defeated them, he said and added this unity was revival of the spirit that was inculcated on March 23, 1940.

The chief minister said that this year, 2018 is the year of general election and the future of Pakistan lies in democracy.

He said that in the struggle of Pakistan our youth had played a vital role and now they have to play their due role to strengthen democracy.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that the revival of MMA is a good omen. At the time of general elections such kind of political alliances of like-minded parties are made, this is their democratic right, he said.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair and his cabinet members, Manzoor Wassan, Sohail Anwar Siyal, Mumtaz Jakhrani laid floral wreath on Mazar-e-Quaid and offered fateh.

The chief minister also recorded his expression for the historic struggle of father of nation in the visitors book.