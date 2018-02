Zubair asks foreign journalists to disseminate reality

Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair has said that after massive improvement in law & order and energy situation, Pakistan is destined to become the fastest growing economy in next 10 years.

He said while talking to a four-member foreign media delegation at the Governor House. The delegation included Patrick Wintour Foreign Editor The Guardian, Freddy Gray Deputy Editor The Spectator, Ronald Oliphant Moscow Correspondent Daily Telegraph and Ms. Sarah Nicole Titterton Islamabad based Bureau Chief.

Governor Sindh said that in 2013 Pakistan’s security situation was so bad that no foreigner was willing to come to Pakistan even on a day trip. We had to engage with them in Dubai for business and trade meeting, he added

He said that energy crisis was so severe that Pakistan faced imminent black out in coming years as there were no energy projects in pipeline. Fixing these two areas was a huge and daunting task, which Government took head on and after four and a half year we can proudly claim that both the challenges have been met successfully.

Governor Sindh said that despite many bottlenecks and political difficulties the Government succeeded in achieving economic stability by sincere and devoted policies aimed at leading Pakistan towards the path of progress and prosperity.

Pointing towards the results of economic initiatives of present Government, Governor Sindh said that due to solid foundation in this regard, next 10 years of Pakistan would be the golden era for the country.

As a lot of work has been done during present Government’s era the next government would inherit a sound economy, growing investments and project for massive industrialization, he added.

Citing the CPEC as the game changer in real sense, Governor Sindh said that Pakistan is fortunate to have established relations with China when it was not an economic power. With the passage of time these relations have become strong as the same are based on mutual trust and sincerity, he opined.

Governor Sindh while highlighting country’s role in war against terror said that it has fought for the sake of world peace. This war affected the social fabric of Pakistan very badly but it continued to sacrifice only to ensure a peaceful world where the human beings could live with peace and prosperity.

He said that Pakistan has taken the most difficult decision to conduct operation in the tribal areas. No one can raise a finger towards our sincerity in this regard as we have shown that we will always be there to fight against the terrorists, he added.

Governor Sindh said that Karachi is country’s economic hub and it remained in hot waters before 2013 for almost two decades. Now at the end of presents Government’s tenure it is again becoming a vibrant and socially active city, which it was during 60s and 70s, he added.

He said that regular international events are being held here and people from everywhere are coming to attend them. Look at the participants of ongoing Karachi Literature Festival which was recently held at the International Media Conference, he added.

Governor Sindh said that we are planning to hold an International Film Festival and an International Squash Tournament to further show the world that Karachi is now retuning to its past glory and social, cultural, economic, literary and sports activities are at full swing here. Your presence here is also a proof that you have no doubts about the security situation in Karachi, he observed.

About holding the Pakistan Super League final in Karachi on March 25, Governor Sindh said that when the final of 2nd edition of the SPL was held in Lahore last year, he had promised to hold the next final in Karachi. Security would be of no concern and we would provide foolproof security to especially foreign players during the final, he added.

The Governor Sindh said that perception about Pakistan is shadowing the reality which is far better than the perception. Apart from others foreign journalists can contribute a lot in disseminating reality about Pakistan and its economic hub Karachi, he concluded. ––NNI

