Zubair approves appointment in different varsities

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair here Friday ap-pointed Prof. Dr. Rafia Baloch as the Dean “Surgery and Allied Sci-ences” faculty, Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical Univer-sity, Larkana, with immediate effect.

Prof. Baloch would remain serving at the given position till her date of retirement that is first of April 2019. The Sindh Governor, also the Chancellor of public sector universities in the province, has assigned Karim Hatim, as the member of Karachi University’s Finance and Planning Committee, pertaining to Chancellor’s representative cate-gory. He through his series of orders has further confirmed the ap-pointment of Prof. Abu Zar Wajdi as the syndicate member of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University, Lyari. Prof Wajdi, Director, Insti-tute of Health and Business Management, Jinnah Sindh Medical Uni-versity is replacing Dr. Ghulam Ali Allana previously serving as the BBSUL syndicate meter. —APP

