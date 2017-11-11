Zubair appreciates Turkey support for Pakistan

Karachi

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Friday appreciated relentless support extended by Turkey to Pakistan in its tiring times and also against all odds.

This he said while talking to a delegation of Turkish officials from the departments of finance and economics, alongwith investors and businessmen that called on him here at the governor house.

“Bilateral relations between the two is gaining stability with every passing day,” he told the delegation attending the ongoing “Rising Pakistan Expo” in the metropolis. Federal Minister for Trade and Industries, Pervaiz Malik and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

“An important aspect of Pakistan – Turkey relations is that these are based on mutual respect,” he said acknowledging that Pakistan has learnt and can still learn a lot from the development and progress made by Turkey.

Sindh governor said fast unfolding situation on the global arena makes it all the important that the two brotherly countries forge further unity in their ranks.

“We need to enhance people to people contact besides constant exchange of delegation of professionals and citizens from different walks of life so that the mutual confidence gains all the more strength.

Muhammad Zubair said strong presence of participants from across the world in the Raising Pakistan Exposition is reflective of the fact that Pakistan on its track to development.

Following the restoration of law and order, the government is now extensively focused on public welfare projects as well as infrastructure development in Karachi,the commercial hub of the country, he told the delegation.

The Turkish delegation led by M Balta said his country and its people hold in high esteem their Pakistani brothers. He agreed that in the changing environment of present day world it was equally beneficial for the two countries to strengthen their economic and trade relations. Balta said investors from his country were deeply interested in initiating feasible projects, in varied sectors of Pakistan.—APP