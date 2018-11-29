Zubaida applauds POF team for developing new products

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Federal Minister for Defence Production Ms Zubaida Jalal inaugurated ‘Velocity Measuring System’ at POF StalI during IDEAS 2018 on Thursday. It is a system to measure the velocity of rounds fired (2 to 20mm caliber).

It can measure both individual as well as burst shots. It has been designed to detect various bullet calibers passing through a larger detection area (0.9 m2). It measures the velocity accurately in both indoor and outdoor environment.

Its detection velocity range is 50 to 1600 m/s. It has also a special feature of measuring the rate of fire in the range of 100 to 3000 rounds per minute. This feature is also very important to determine the quality of bullet and efficiency of weapon system. Federal Minister for Defence Production lauded the achievements of POF and praised POF R&D team for developing latest system for Pakistan Army.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Defence Production was received by Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, HI (M) Chairman POF Board at POF Stall and briefed her the capabilities of POF and the detail of newly developed POF products launched during IDEAS 2018. Federal Minister expressed her satisfaction over the performance of POF and congratulated POF team for developing new products for Armed Forces of Pakistan. She hoped that POF would continue to equip the Pakistan Armed Forces with latest defence products in the days to come. Federal Minister assured that Govt. of Pakistan would continue to support POF in their R&D projects.

Pervez Khattak Federal Minister for Defence also visited POF Stall. Chairman POF Board briefed him about POF products at stall. POF Stall remained the center of attention among foreign delegates the whole day. POF Chairman remained busy throughout the day in briefing the delegates and invited them to visit POF to see the production process of POF. Chairman POF Board further mentioned that POF products are ISO certified and the quality of POF products is not less than international standard. The delegates took keen interest in POF products and accepted the invitation of Chairman POF Board to visit POF in near future.

Share on: WhatsApp