Staff Reporter

Renowned chef Zubaida Tariq (Zubaida Aapa) was remembered on her first death anniversary here on Friday.

Famed chef, cooking expert, and television personality Zubaida Tariq passed away at age of 72 due to heart failure on January 04, 2018 in Karachi.

Born into an educated in family of Hyderabad Deccan in 1945, Zubaida was youngest of 9 siblings which include late playwright Fatima Surraya Bajiya and noted satirist Anwer Maqsood.

