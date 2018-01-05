ZTBL to sponsor 23 employees to perform Hajj 2018

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd. ZTBL is sponsoring 23 of its employees to perform Hajj 2018. The President of the Bank Syed Talat Mahmood announced the names of the lucky ones through computerized draw held at Bank’s Head Office here on Thursday.

Congratulating the intending Hajjis, the President asked the lucky employees to pray to Almighty Allah for the progress and prosperity of the Country and the bank as well, he further advised them that the true spirit of the Hajj is to amend Ones self in relation to the creator and his creations.