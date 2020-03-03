ZTBL: Orientation for newly inducted officers grade-III held

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited is one of the specialized banks of the country that offers banking and agriculture financing services to the rural populous of the country which is operating through its vast network of 502 branches, regulated through 31 Zonal Offices across the country. Since its inception in 1961, over the past almost 58 years the Bank has pioneered various technologies which has been proven pivotal in development of agro-based industry and brought a revolution in country’s agriculture landscape.

To bridge the skill gap, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited has inducted 350 Officer Grade-III entry level jobs for smooth functioning of organization and to facilitate the farming community. The Government of Pakistan is committed to provide jobs to the deserving and talented youth through merit based system that will work as catalyst for the betterment and prosperity of this country.

In this connection, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited has organized one week orientation under supervision of Training & Development Division for newly inducted officers (OG-III) which is in progress at Jamil Nishter Auditorium of Zarai Taraqiati Bank’s Head Office Islamabad. The main objective of this in-house training program is to make them familiarize with banking culture as well as an opportunity to mingling with senior executives in order to develop the skills and knowledge of these appointees, so they can perform their duties efficiently and effectively in their respective offices.