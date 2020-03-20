ZTBL follows preventive measures for coronavirus

STAFF REPORTER ISLAMABAD In wake of surge in novel corona virus cases across Pakistan, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited has also taken various measures to prevent from COVID-19 pandemic.In this regard, the sensitive patients having chronic diseases more vulnerable to corona virus are being granted leaves across Pakistan. Furthermore, women with infants at home and whose children are in daycare centers have been granted leave on immediate basis. Apart from this, in order to ensure safety and health of employees at work place, respective controlling officers will reiterate precautionary advisory to create awareness of COVID-19 and will implement in letter and spirit the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, State Bank of Pakistan and of Federal and respective Provincial Governments.