ZTBL disburses Rs7b among 53,000 new agri-borrowers

Islamabad

The Sub-Committee of Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Thursday was informed that Zarai Taraqiati Bank (ZTB) has disbursed an amount of Rs 7 billion among 53,000 fresh agriculture borrowers as the loan recovery ratio of the bank has witnessed significant increase and default reduced during last financial year.

The committee met here with Senator Mohsin Aziz in the chair and discussed agriculture financing by ZTBL during last four years and appointments and hiring made by the bank during the period under review.

President ZTBL Syed Talat Mehmood informed the meeting that the bank had disbursed an amount of Rs 92 billion among farmers during 2016 in order to fulfill the agriculture credit requirements, adding that Rs 80 billion was provided to growers during current financial year and it was expected to reach Rs 100 billion by the end of current month.

It was informed that the number of bank customers has reached to one million and portfolio loan was increased to Rs 200,000 in order to fulfill the requirements of agriculture credit to purchase the inputs to enhance the crop out put for the prosperity of local farming community of the country.

It was informed that the bank had haired 308 people and opened 80 new bank branches in different areas of the country to facilitate the agriculture community and promoting the livestock and agriculture sector of the country

Meanwhile, Member Admin Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) informed the meeting that upto September 2015 about 198 corruption cases were registered against different officials and FBR had hold inquiries and decided 99 cases, where as remaining cases were under progress.

It was informed that there was a comprehensive system in place in FBR to check the menace of corruption and in inefficiencies and about 99 percent cases were initiate by the board itself.

The Committee directed FBR to submit a detail report on the cases initiate after 2015 and also apprise the meeting about the action so far taken against those involved in corrupt practices and also provide the details of the cases so for decided.

The Committee also directed FBR to provide the details of those officials involved in approving the bogus sales tax refund claims.

Senators, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari and Saud Majeed attended the meeting, where as senior officials of FBR, ZTBL and Ministry of Finance were also present in the meeting.—APP