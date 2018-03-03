ZTBL-CBA polls declared null and void

Islamabad

All Pakistan ZTBL Employees Union (CBA) elections have been declared null and void, as per the verdict of National Industrial Relations Commission Islamabad (NIRC) has declared it defunct. Now this Union will have to follow the laid down election rules to participate again. The majority members of the Union went to show strong reservations against Iqbal Khattak the General Sectary for having misreported and mispresented the Union by using illegal means for personal gains which compelled, Malik Shameez Awan (Chairman), Zulfiqar Khan Tanoli, Zulfiqar Ali Khan (Vice President) to name a few from the majority of complainants.

The Honorable Court has nominated Azhar Rafiq Sanjarani, Deputy Registarar Multan as the new caretaker officer for holding the new elections.—PR