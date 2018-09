Islamabad

Rawalpindi won the toss and elected to field first. Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, scored 251 Runs in their allotted 50 overs. For ZTBL Shakeel Ansar 55 and Raza Ali Dar 46 runs, played well.

In reply Rawalpindi Region were bowled out for 224 runs in 48.3 overs.

For ZTBL Imran Khan , Muhammad Umair and Munir ur Rehman Tanzil took 03 Wickets each.—PR