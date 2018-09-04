ZTBL beat Lahore Region Blue by 155 runs

Islamabad

Lahore Region Blue won the toss and elected to field first, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited were bowled out for 121 runs in 64.4 overs in first Innings. For ZTBL (Aqib Shah 55*) and (Munir ur Rehman Tanzil 41 runs) played well.

In reply Lahore Region Blue were bowled out for 123 runs in 54.2 Overs. For ZTBL Haseeb Ur Rehman took 4 & Muhammad Ali took 03 Wickets.

In their 2nd Innings Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited Scored 230 runs and set a target 228 runs. For ZTBL (Haseeb ur Rehman 48) and (Aqib Shah 45 runs) were the main run scorers.

In Reply Lahore Region Blue were bowled out for 75 runs. Haseeb ur Rehman bowled outstandingly and took 10 Wickets for ZTBL. —PR

