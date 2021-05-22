Zoya Nasir calls off engagement with fiancé Christian Betzmann with heavy heart

LAHORE – Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir has called off her engagement with fiancé Christian Betzmann, a German Vlogger, with a heavy heart.

Zoya announced the news over on Instagram with a screenshot of her statement.

“It’s with a heavy heart I’m announcing that Christian Betzmann and I are no longer engaged to be married. His sudden change in stance towards my culture, my country, my people and insensitivity towards my religion has lead me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision,” she wrote

Zoya explained that religious and tolerance issues caused the split. “There are certain religious and social boundaries that can’t be crossed no matter what, hence, the decision to part ways.”

“Humility, Tolerance and Respect towards each other are the virtues that we must always adhere to. I look upon my Allah to provide me with the strength to deal with this worldly emotional wreck.

“I wish Chris a bright and happy future,” she wrote.

“I sincerely request for space and privacy for myself and my family as we begin to navigate this emotional turmoil,” Zoya concluded.

Back in February, the Zebaish star, and Christian Betzmann officially announced their engagement.

