Zoo Market Association delegation calls on Mayor

Staff Reporter:

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said the Supreme Court has directed to remove the shops within a month which were built on city drains, foot paths and amenity plots fifty years ago by KMC and given on rent. Action around Karachi Zoo and Lea Market has to be carried out whereas removal of encroachments from other sites was done.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the zoological garden market association which led by its gen. secretary Muhammad Asif Shahzad called on him in his office on Wednesday.

Mayor Karachi said that the Supreme Court verdict was on the petition filed by former city nazim Naimatullah Khan under which no commercial activities can be done on parks, drains and foot paths and subsequently all federal and provincial government organizations and KMC were directed to take the action in fifteen days and submit its report.

He said the action accordingly being carried on by all these organizations. KMC is not alone in this and mayor is not taking the decision.

He said the balloting for allotment of alternate shops to affected traders will be held in the Commissioner Karachi Office next week.

All shopkeepers who were paying rent to KMC will get alternate place for business. He said to delegation members to vacate their shops around zoo by Friday as the action will be taken on Saturday and Sunday.

He said KMC is not alone in this as the anti-encroachments action was taking by provincial and federal government also along with district administration and commissioner Karachi.

Share on: WhatsApp