Zong celebrates 10 years in Pakistan

IT Minister, Chinese envoy felicitate CEO China Mobile for achieving milestone of 10m customers

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that the telecom sector contributed a lot in leveraging unlimited connectivity and bringing fast mobile internet to the country.

The Federal Minister was addressing the ceremony of Zong (China Mobile Pakistan) celebrating ten years in Pakistan here on Tuesday.

Ambassador of China Yao Jin, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Maj Gen (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa, prominent persons from various government entities, telecom industry and the corporate sector attended the event to felicitate the Zong and its team.

Khalid Maqbool was of the view that over the last decade IT and telecommunication sector in Pakistan evolved impressively.

The Federal Minister said with the advent of mobile internet, Pakistan is on the same route of development as that of neighboring countries.

Telecom companies are now at the forefront of pushing Pakistan into the digital century. And China Mobile Pakistan has been an integral player to create a 4G ecosystem in Pakistan, he said.

He said being the first operator to invest in 4G in Pakistan, the company has continued to uplift the telecommunication infrastructure across country.

With more than 10,000 4G cellular towers and 4G customers exceeding more 10 million, ZONG 4G brand is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

It can be said that undoubtedly CMPak has grown over the period of ten years, and witnessed the evolution and leaping advancement of the telecom industry from the 2G voice era to the 4G digital era in Pakistan, he said.

Ambassador of China Yao Jing also congratulated China Mobile (Zong) for achieving the milestone of 10 million consumers and hoped it would continue to provide innovative, fastest services with its cutting edge technologies to the Pakistani people who deeply love Chinese people and are their fast friends.

Earlier speaking on the occasion Chairman and CEO of Zong 4G, Wang Hua, said, “Through strategic ventures, we will leverage our partners’ expertise to accelerate our growth, strengthen our network and deepen the engagement with our customers while driving higher efficiency in our company.

With VoLTE readiness we will ensure that our customers are empowered with an unprecedented connectivity experience.” He thanked the 10 million 4G customers for being a part of the Zong 4G family. Customers are at the core of everything we do and by adopting state-of-art technologies in telecom arena, our pursuit for excellence for our customers, is driving the company to take adequate measures to keep a consistent pace with the unfolding demands of modernised digitization, said Zong 4G CEO.

