Zong 4G’s nationwide data superiority

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

With a rapid roll out of over a thousand cell sites in the past year alone and over 1,000 additional sites to be set up by end of the year, Zong’s 4G footprint is and will continue to be twice as large compared to any other operator in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zong 4G is the first telecom operator in the country to enhance its world class network with the latest data technology and coverage features. The upgraded 4G network will bring even faster internet speeds to customers; whilst the overall network improvements across the nation will ensure that Zong 4G’s subscribers enjoy stronger outdoor and indoor coverage.

