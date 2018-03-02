Zong-4G’s employees spend day volunteering at ARC

Islamabad

Under the umbrella of its Employee Volunteer Program, ‘A New Hope’, Zong 4G’s volunteers visited the children with Autism Spectrum Disorder in Autism Research Centre, Islamabad.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental condition that is marked by social and communication difficulties and repetitive, inflexible patterns of behavior.

Zong 4G’sparticipated in various group activities, modelled positive social interaction and encouraged the children to have fun. For children with ASD, isolation is often a lifelong thing, which leaves them more vulnerable to an extent. Using the language of art, New Hope volunteers gave the children a chance to express their feelings. The activities were carefully crafted for these children to comprehend and bring joy and happiness.

The volunteers adhered to improving emotional and mental health by spending time with them as well as giving them a chance to communicate and step out of their isolation. Spreading the magic and joy, the volunteers surprised the children with gifts, which left them in awe.

Zong 4G’s small gesture of giving back to the Autistic Society indicates that each child’s wellbeing matters.—PR