Zong 4G’s concept stores offer digital services under one roof

Staff Reporter

Karachi

4G mobile phones, Accessories, IOT solutions, A gaming zone, and the paramount of all – the one to one customer support for most affordable option for 4G connectivity. You name it and the most preferred network of Pakistan – Zong 4G, has it all under roof for its customers in the new concept stores.

For people who need everything related to a handset and its services, Zong 4G is providing it all through the company’s newly established concept stores.

Zong 4G opened the doors for state of art multi-purpose concept store in capital and major cities of Pakistan, which are making life easier for its customers by providing all services and solutions in its concept stores.

Zong 4G’s tech- savvy mutli- purpose stores are adhering to its customer’s convenience by providing them with innovative, affordable and best 4G connectivity and complementing solution options.

Upon entering the concept store, the customers will sense something unique and completely new from Zong 4G. Sleek, chic and innovative design provides clear glimpse of digital lifestyle, which Zong 4G is defining in Pakistan.

Offering something new to customers, who are constantly seeking convenience coupled with affordable options in the fast pace world, the 4G handset zone provides a lot of affordable options for customers to choose from.