Zong 4G recognized as customer care leader

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In the recent landmark achievement, Zong 4G has been recognized as pioneer in customer care. Keeping the pace with the ever-evolving demands of today’s digital-savvy consumers, Zong 4G is looking after its customers in the right way, at the right time, through the right channels.

According to the recent statistics issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Zong 4G has been recognized as an ‘industry leader’ in the customer care with a score of 100% redressal of customer queries.

It is a major achievement of Pakistan’s No.1 Data Network, which places the customers at the core. Zong 4G is continuously strengthening its customer care platforms to provide finest services to its customers. Zong 4G’s dedicated teams are working round the clock to provide first hand care for customer’s queries at all fronts. Through adaptation of innovative and advanced technologies, Zong 4G’s contact centers, Smart IVR and E- care platforms are operational 24/7 to listen, address and resolve the queries raised by customers from all walks of life.

Owning to its customer-centricity, Zong 4G values what customer’s feel, what they experience which eventually drives the company for continuous innovation and modernization by focusing on customers’ needs and providing tailored and timely solutions to all their reservations.

Share on: WhatsApp