Zong 4G partners with Ericsson for network expansion

Zong 4G has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Ericsson to expand its network in Sindh and Baluchistan.

The collaboration will see the deployment of multiple capacity microwave links on existing Zong cellular sites and will roll out new sites to enhance the bandwidth and throughput in south region.

With more than 10 Million customers across Pakistan, Zong 4G is the leading 4G operator of the country. Through its continued investments in the network and infrastructure the company is keen on enabling customers from remote areas of Sindh and Baluchistan to enjoy increasedspeed and extensive coverage of Zong 4G.

“With the evolution of technology, our Customers need for data is growing rapidly and for us, they are the first and foremost priority. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible services and solutions through our ever-expanding data network. Through our partnership with Ericsson, we are rolling out the fastest network expansion plan to increase our 4G footprint to empower our customers with Zong 4G’s seamless connectivity across Pakistan,” said Mr. Wang Hua , Chairman and CEO , Zong 4G.

Zong 4G’s journey of digital enablement of Pakistan does not end here. Building on the heritage of Network Leadership, the company is expanding the network capabilities to ensure seamless connectivity for the largest 4G subscriber base. The company is committed to provide high speed internet connectivity to each and every digital citizen.

“Ericsson is focused on offering innovative and state-of-the-art technology solutions for enhanced customer experience. Through our collaboration with Zong 4G for its network expansion program, we will help to advance the communications infrastructure in remote areas of Pakistan.

