Zong 4G partners with Careem

Zong 4G has entered into a strategic alliance with Careem, country’s top ride hailing company that ensures mobility services for its customers. As part of the new agreement, Zong 4G will provide the underlying voice and data services for Careem Captains.

The announcement came following a signing ceremony held in the presence of Zong 4G; Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Moied Javeed and Careem’s Managing Director, Mr. Junaid Iqbal, along with management of both companies.

The strategic alliance between the companies will be brought to life through provision of tailored affordable voice and data services to Careem Captains for seamless connectivity on every turn across the country through Zong 4G’s most advanced and modernized network.

“Commenting on the partnership, Junaid Iqbal Managing Director Careem mentioned “Careem’s partnership with Zong 4G is an illustration of how companies can work together and simplify lives of people with innovative tech-solutions. The seamless and affordable connectivity provided by Pakistan’s No.1 Data Network is a great value addition our Captains and will be a great assistance in their daily ease of work.”

