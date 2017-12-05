Zong 4G partners with Cine Star Cinema, Multan

Islamabad

Zong 4G has partnered with Cine Star, Multan city’s largest multiplex cinema, to add even greater value for its subscribers.

Zong customers can now avail exciting discounts at the premier movie theatre, including a buy two get one free offer for select customers on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. Zong customers are also eligible for a 10% discount on movie tickets, further adding to the growing number of exciting benefits exclusive to subscribers of the country’s largest and fastest growing data network.

Serving more than 70% of Pakistan’s 4G subscribers, Zong 4G continues to deliver an unparalleled customer experience, by bringing to life endless possibilities of the country’s digital potential. These services have been supported by company’s aggressive expansion, making 100% of its network 4G enabled. Having built country’s fastest and largest 4G network, the company has expanded its seamless 4G connectivity to over 300 cities of Pakistan.—PR