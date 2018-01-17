Zong 4G launches Smart Car solution

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Leading the digital innovation in the industry, Zong 4G started the new year, 2018, with yet another state-of-the-art 4G enabled product, Zong 4G Smart Car solution.

Zong 4G Smart Car solution takes the 4G users in a new realm of digitalization, by offering three features in one innovative vehicle onboard diagnostics OBD –II device, monitored through a Mobile app for both Android and Apple users. Providing connectivity on the go for its customers, the device offers fastest 4G mobile internet, by turning the car into a Wi-Fi Hotspot for upto 10 smart phones and devices. It also offers Car diagnostic monitoring by obtaining vehicles on –board data such as RPM, speed, fuel level & mileage in real time. Besides this, it offers tracking capability enabling the customers to track their vehicles in real time by setting safe zones and notifications pertinent to movement of vehicles in and out of the defined Geo fences.

The product, designed to make life easier in this fast pacing world, is now available for all Walk-In-Customers at Zong 4G Customer Service Centers in Islamabad and soon will be launched nationwide.

Easy to install, the Zong 4G Smart Car Solution is plug and play for all models of Honda and Toyota beyond the make of 2000. With as minimal time as 30 seconds for installation, the customers can immediately experience the connectivity on go and enter a world of new digital lifestyle.

Giving the customers a glimpse of technologically transformative experiences, free demos are available at Zong 4G Customer Service Centers, Islamabad. The top- notch device, Zong 4G Smart Car solution demonstrates the unique ability to make seamlessly connected consumer experience to transform lives across the Pakistan through technology.

Zong 4G is Pakistan’s No. 1 Data Network and leads the telecommunications category with its unmatched 4G experience in more than 300 cities. With this new Smart Car solution, Zong will further propel 4G internet penetration; living up to its vision of transforming the lifestyles of all Pakistanis through technology.