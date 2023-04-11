Zong 4G launches annual sustainability report for year 2022

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications network, has released its annual Sustainability Report for the year 2022, titled “Building Pakistan – Building a Better Future”.

The report highlights the company’s commitment towards achieving sustainable development in the areas of environment, social responsibility, and economic growth.

The Sustainability Report for the year 2022 showcases Zong 4G’s significant contributions towards various social causes. The company has positively impacted 2.5 million individuals directly by carrying out 15 activities across 17 cities in Pakistan during the year 2022.

The company’s CSR activities were focused on Digital Intelligence and Innovation, Inclusive Growth, and a Green and Low Carbon Pakistan.

Zong 4G’s efforts towards rehabilitating flood-hit areas included donating Rs. 10 million to the Sindh Government and partnering with Sehat Kahani to provide free medical consultations.