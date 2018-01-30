Zong 4G delivers again

Most efficacious annual business conference

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

To kick off the New Year with a new confidence to make strides for the digital innovation in the industry, Zong 4G recently held the most successful event ever, its Annual Business Conference here in Islamabad.

Rising high on the bouts of optimism, the employees and management embarked on the highest confidence to continue carrying the momentum of largest, yet most stable 4G network, for sustainable growth.

Zong 4G’s CEO Mr. Liu Dianfeng inaugurated the business conference, highlighting the company’s unprecedented growth to maintain and sustain a leading position in the industry. The company’s stable operations with an expansive subscriber base, of over 30 million, are all attributable to the large scale network enhancements and strong results from its data business.

Gearing up for 2018, Mr Dianfeng stated, “Optimizing on more facets for 4G solutions, 2018 will allow Zong 4G’s customers to experience the Digital Revolution. Unparalleled innovation, coupled with increased 4G footprint and enhanced customer experience will be at heart to maintain Zong 4G as the widest, strongest and fastest network of Pakistan.”

More in more, owning true to its commitment, an additional investment of $200M in 2017 has expanded the company’s 4G footprint to all of Pakistan, paving the pathway to making 100% of its network 4G enabled, making it the fastest growing 4G network.The well-organized conference was held to laud and commemorate the unparalleled growth, the organization witnessed in 2017. Optimizing on its expansion and customer centric endeavors, the company is hopeful to continue its legacy of being number one 4G network.

The premier forum to highlight the achievements, the other senior members of Zong 4G outlined their accomplishments for the 2017, followed by their ambitious plan for 2018. Staying true to its core value, customer centricity, Zong 4G outlined that it will continue to redefine the digital lifestyle through its 4G enabled solutions for a sustainable growth and service delivery for the people of Pakistan.