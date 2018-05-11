Zong 4G continues expansion nationwide

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In a prolific development, Pakistan’s largest telecom network Zong 4G has launched its operations in the port city of Gwadar, the future international business hub which has already seen foreign and local investment amounting in billions of dollars and rupees. The launch of fastest 4G services in Gwadar implies that foreign citizens from across the globe and local residents who have been pursuing their respective business endeavours in the port city will have unhindered access to the fastest 4G technology against reasonably affordable tariff. The move is likely to boost online businesses in the fast developing international city and the adjoining belt of rural Sindh. With its 4G consumer base already having exceeded the 6 million mark, Zong eyes to keep expanding its matchless voice and data services. “Zong 4G’s network expansion symbolises our customer centric approach to ensure that the interests of consumers stay above all the rest by offering them best and affordable network,” the telecom company said in a statement.