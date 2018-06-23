Zong 4G, Careem partner to give exciting offers to customers

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Zong 4G has entered into a partnership with Careem to offer exciting value propositions for its customers. The companies have collaborated to deliver discounts to Zong customers for hailing rides through app – thus, enriching their experience. By simply using the code, “ZONGFREE” the new users of Careem app can avail the first ride for free while the existing customers can avail 20% discount on next 6 rides by entering the promo code “ZONG4G”. All Zong subscribers having number prefixes of 0310 – 0317 can avail these promo codes.

Powered by the fastest 4G, striving to address the ever-growing connectivity needs of its new-age customers and contribute towards the development of Pakistan’s digital ecosystem. Through its dedicated efforts to enhance the customer experience Zong 4G has been partnering with some of the renounced platforms to seamlessly integrate all subscriber preferred applications into its high quality network, therefore, providing the finest user experience.

Speaking at the occasion, Careem Pakistan’s General Manager North Sadia Khurram said, “It’s pleasure to partner with Zong 4G to provide new and exciting offers to our customers. Zong 4G is truly in every sense leading the digital innovation, providing the fastest connectivity to its customers throughout many cities. Its 4G expansion and our services together will continue to wow our customers and simplify their lives wherever they go.”