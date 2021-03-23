Zoheb Hassan shares heartwarming videos of his daughters reminding us of late Nazia Hassan

The internationally acclaimed musician and singer Nazia Hassan was a great asset to Pakistan’s music industry. The singer revolutionized the art of music and brought novelty to it. Her demise was an immense loss for Pakistan.

More than two decades later, the country still misses the divine voice and angelic face of Nazia Hassan. After her death, people sought closure in her brother, Zoheb Hassan who is an icon in himself. Throughout all these years, Zoheb made his presence felt by releasing a few songs every now and then but mostly he lived a secluded life. However, recently Zoheb shared a few snippets of his daughters, Allyana and Amelia. In two separate videos, the girls were seen singing and it was pretty noticeable that both bear a striking resemblance with their late aunt, Nazia Hassan.

The heartwarming videos reminded people of their favorite singer and they could not help but lavish the girls with praises.

We do not know if Allyana and Amelia intend to pursue music professionally but if they do, they are going to make an iconic duo just like their father, Zoheb Hassan and late aunt, Nazia Hassan.

