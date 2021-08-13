Zohaib Hassan claims that Nazia Hassan’s husband poisoned her

Nazia Hassan’s brother, Zohaib Hassan, claimed that her sister’s husband, Ishtiaq Baig, poisoned her.

In an interview, Zohaib said that Baig poisoned Nazia, which resulted in her developing cancer.

After developing ovarian cancer, Nazia had one of her ovaries removed, according to Zohaib.

When she returned to her spouse, he claimed she was in remission. Her doctor was perplexed when she got throat cancer, according to Zohaib.

Before her death, Zohaib claimed his sister was so fed up with Baig’s abuse that she filed for divorce. Our biggest mistake, according to Zohaib, was marrying her off to Baig.

On August 13, it will be 21 years since Nazia Hassan, dubbed the “Queen of Pop,” died of cancer after a lengthy struggle. She was 35 years old at the time.

Ishtiaq Baig, Nazia Hassan’s husband, has stated that he will sue Zohaib Hassan for defamation in the amount of Rs1 billion.

Nazia was the love of Baig’s life, and they married despite Nazia’s cancer diagnosis. Baig said, “I still love her.”

He refuted Zohaib’s allegation that they had split up. He said, “I was her husband till her death.”

Nazia’s family, according to Baig, had a fake divorce certificate prepared. According to him, Nazia’s death certificate describes how she died and names me as her spouse.

Nazia Hassan, also regarded as the “Queen of Pop,” has always been a household name. Today is the 21st death anniversary of the songwriter, lawyer, and social activist. Her demise is regarded as one of the most significant deaths in the music industry. Nazia started her career at the age of 10 as a child artist. She rose to fame through the popular Pakistan Television (PTV) program Sung Sung.

Even though she did not sing too many songs for movies, the aura she generated with her music is unparalleled. She made a reputation for herself among the maestros and left an indelible impression.

She was dubbed “Queen of Pop Music” during her popular singing career. She went on to sell over 65 million albums worldwide with her brother Zoheb Hassan.

With the album Aap Jaisa Koi from Qurbani, Nazia made her Bollywood singing debut. Zeenat Aman, Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan, and Amrish Puri starred in Qurbani. Disco Deewane, her debut release, was a smashing success. The song achieved number one in fourteen countries and became the best-selling Asian pop album of all time. Her subsequent albums produced the same amount of hype as her debut. Boom Boom, Young Tarang, and Hotline are among the characters.

Her English language single Dreamer Deewane made her the first Pakistani singer to make it to the British musical charts.

Nazia won several awards throughout her recording career. She was the first Pakistani to receive the Filmfare Award at the age of 15. She was also given Pakistan’s civilian Pride of Performance award.

The pop singer was also a philanthropist and was appointed by UNICEF as its cultural ambassador in 1991. Her last album, Camera Camera (1992), was part of a campaign against drugs.

Nazia passed away in London on August 13, 2000, after a long struggle with cancer. The musician was just 35 years old at the time of her death.

