Zobaida Jalal, South African HC discuss possibilities of enhancing defence cooperation

Federal Minister of Defence Production Ms Zobaida Jalal and High Commissioner of South Africa Mpendulo Jele on Friday exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and enhancing cooperation in defence production, culture, tourism, agriculture, science and technology.

The importance of enhanced defence cooperation was also highlighted between the defence industries of two countries.

Talking on the occasion Zobaida Jalal said Pakistan valued its relations with South Africa. Pakistan and South Africa enjoy warm and cordial relations ever since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1994, said a press release issued here. She also mentioned that military and defence relations between Pakistan and South Africa had the potential to grow.

Ms. Zobaida Jalal reiterated the need of cooperation in the defence field and said two sides should explore possibilities of joint venture. Thel Miniser stated that Pakistan has a well established defence industry compatible to the defence industry of any advance country. The minister expressed her desire to exchange mutual delegations at all levels.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp