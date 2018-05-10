Zindagi Trust students meet COAS

A group of students from different public schools managed by Zindagi Trust, an organization striving to make holistic, quality education accessible to average Pakistani child met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.

These students apart from education have excelled in different sporting fields including cricket, football and chess, a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Pakistan is blessed with most talented and vibrant youth which is our real defence, the army chief said.

He encouraged the youth to abreast themselves with latest developments in science, information technology and new disciplines to complete at international level.

As a good will gesture the COAS also played chess game with a girl student.—APP

Related