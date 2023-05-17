Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced a bolstered squad for their six-match series against Pakistan Shaheens at Harare Sports Club.

The decision has been made to give their players an opportunity to fine-tune their skills ahead of the ODI World Cup qualifiers which will take place at their home soil from June 18th.

That means experienced players like Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Tendai Chataram, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl and Wessly Madhevere all make the 14-member squad.

The hosts have decided to include some young blood in the team as well with seven new faces named for the series.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Shaheens have also included a plethora of internationally capped stars in order to get them more experience on the international stage.

Zimbabwe squad for Pakistan Shaheens series:

Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams.

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Pakistan Shaheens: Imran Butt (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mubasir Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub and Shahnawaz Dahani

Series Itinerary:

17 May – 1st 50-over match; HSC, Harare

19 May – 2nd 50-over match; HSC, Harare

21 May – 3rd 50-over match; HSC, Harare

23 May – 4th 50-over match; HSC, Harare

25 May – 5th 50-over match; HSC, Harare

27 May – 6th 50-over match; HSC, Harare