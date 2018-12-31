Zig-Zag kiln technology introduced to reduce emissions up to 70pc

Ministry of Climate Change has introduced a Zig-Zag kiln technology to enhance fuel efficiency, energy savings and reduction in emissions up to 70 per cent. The technology has been introduced in coordination with Environmental Protection Agencies (EPAs), National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) and Pakistan Brick Kiln Association as part of Climate Change Division initiatives to addressing issue of smog in the country. Official sources on Sunday said the Ministry in collaboration with NEECA is organizing on-site awareness-cum-training sessions in various cities.

In Punjab, more than 1000 kiln owners and people associated with brick kiln sector participated in training sessions.

Highlighting the other steps taken for addressing issue of smog, the sources said 10 billion Tree Tsunami initiative has also been inaugurated by Prime Minster on September 2, 2018. The model of billion tree tsunami implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) will be replicated to plant ten (10) billion tree saplings across the country which will mitigate effects of air pollution.

National Environmental Quality Standards for ambient air quality have been notified while recently a request has been made to South Asia Cooperative Environment Programme (SACEP) to initiate activities in collaboration with EPA, Punjab.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp